Judge Paul Cherry revoked the pail of a Ginter woman after she gave two false names to police and tried to flee while wearing handcuffs, yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, Brandy Lee Barrett, 37, was released on supervised bail in April 2022.
On May 24, 2022 she reported to probation and tested positive for methamphetamine, but Barrett disputed the test result, so it was sent to a laboratory for testing.
The lab reported she tested positive for methamphetamine and Ecstasy (MDMA.) Nedza said Barrett hasn’t reported to probation since, and is required to report three times a week.
On May 20, 2023 she was arrested and is now facing new charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 20, state police responded to a residence in Ferguson Township. The victim reported there was a female trespassing on his property and the property was posted “No trespassing.”
Police made contact with the female who said her name was Amber Hazel. However, police determined that this was a fake name. State police informed her she would face additional charges if she was lying.
She then said her name was Erica Irwin and provided a birthday, but state police determined there was no person with this name and birthday. She was taken into custody and handcuffed, but she refused to let police search her backpack.
Troopers were able to identify her with her ID, which was in her purse. Barrett then ran away while wearing handcuffs and went over an embankment.
Troopers pursued her and caught her, but she went to the ground and refused to get up and physically resisted troopers.
A second state trooper came over and assisted and Barrett was placed in the state police patrol vehicle. It was determined she had a warrant for her arrest.
When she was taken to the jail her purse was searched and inside was found a small bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Barrett is charged with the misdemeanor offenses resisting arrest and evading arrest on foot.
Barrett appeared in court without an attorney and asked Cherry for leniency saying she has an addiction problem. “I don’t want to do this again,” Barrett said. “I want to change.”
She said she didn’t report to probation because she was afraid she would be arrested for using drugs. Due to her arrest, she missed her daughter’s graduation.
Nedza asked Cherry to revoke her probation and keep her detained until her charges are adjudicated. Cherry revoked her probation and remanded her to the Clearfield County Jail.