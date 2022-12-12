President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the bail of a Ruffsdale man after he allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old girl.
Casey David Anthony, 31, was at a recent session of sentencing court to plead guilty to simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree — but Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the commonwealth would like to withdraw the plea agreement because Anthony has been charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree — and simple assault in Westmoreland County.
Anthony’s attorney Eric H. Dee claimed Westmoreland County is withdrawing the felony strangulation charge.
Ammerman said he had a copy of the affidavit of probable cause from Westmoreland County that stated Anthony is accused of putting a 9-year-old girl in a headlock for approximately 20 seconds.
When interviewed by police, the affidavit states Anthony admitted to putting the girl in the headlock to “teach her a lesson,” according to Ammerman.
Ammerman then rejected the plea agreement and revoked Anthony’s bail, ordering Anthony be remanded into the custody of the Clearfield County Jail.
Anthony had been free on $25,000 monetary bail.