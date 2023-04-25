President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers clashed over the case of former Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams yesterday morning at a hearing at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Reams, 52, is accused of discharging a firearm in a confrontation with Pokemon Go players outside of the Community Food Bank in Osceola Mills on March 14, 2022.
The DA’s office and the defense have twice negotiated plea agreements with Reams, and both times Ammerman rejected them
The first plea agreement was for time served (eight days.) The last plea agreement was for Reams to plead guilty to two counts each of terroristic threats — misdemeanors of the first degree; and recklessly endangering another person. She would serve a minimum of four months on home detention, but Ammerman rejected the plea agreement at her sentencing hearing in March.
Sayers has since filed a motion requesting Ammerman recuse himself from the case. Sayers argued that Ammerman is predisposed against Reams or has the appearance of being predisposed against Reams. Sayers said he is forcing the case to trial so he could sentence Reams to state prison if convicted, and Sayers asked that another judge adjudicate the case.
In support of his claims, Sayers noted that at the sentencing hearing, when informed of Reams’ medical condition, Ammerman said the state prison system has excellent medical facilities and if convicted she would likely be transported promptly to state prison.
Sayers noted that due to media coverage of the case, members of the public are asking why Ammerman has something against Sayers or Reams.
Sayers also argued that the four month sentence is at the top of the standard range in the sentencing guidelines for the charges she is pleading guilty to, and she is pleading guilty to the four most serious charges filed against her.
Sayers also noted that Reams is battling state four breast cancer and although she has it under control now, her treating physician said she likely only has four to six years to live and she would likely be under supervision by the probation department for the remainder of her life and wouldn’t pose a risk to the public.
Ammerman noted this is the first time in his 29 years on the bench that a district attorney has filed a motion for him to recuse himself from a case. Ammerman also questioned why Sayers would bring up what members of the public are saying, and noted that he doesn’t base his rulings “gossip” on the street.
Ammerman said the affidavit of probable cause details what he regards as very serious crimes by Reams. He noted that when on a recorded phone call with the state police, Reams threatened to kill the victims several times, and gunshots were then heard on the phone before Reams hangs up.
Although people have the right to carry firearms, Ammerman said they do not have the right to use them to threaten people, as she is accused in the affidavit, Ammerman said.
Ammerman also noted that Reams was originally charged with with two counts of aggravated assault, which are felonies of the second degree that were withdrawn by the commonwealth. Ammerman said he never received an adequate explanation why when the victims failed to show up for Reams’ preliminary hearing, the hearing wasn’t continued, and the victims issued a subpoena to appear.
He then said there were issues he wanted to discuss with both sides on the record but in private, and Ammerman, Sayers, Reams’ attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield and the court reporter adjourned to chambers.
After returning from chambers, the court took a five minute recess. When the hearing resumed, Sayers said he still believes Ammerman is prejudiced against Reams, but due to the discussions they had “in camera” and the defense not joining him in the motion to recuse, he is reluctantly withdrawing the motion to recuse.
Sayers also filed a motion for Reams’ trial to be continued. Reams is scheduled to go on trial on May 16 and 17 but since the trial date was set, his office learned that the lab technician who tested Reams’ blood would be testifying at a trial in Jacksonville, Fla. and wouldn’t be available.
It was also learned that the state trooper who arrested Reams is scheduled to be on vacation that week and would be out of the area.
Ammerman asked Maines if he had any opposition to continuing the trial. Maines said the defense is ready for the trial if the motion to continue is denied, but doesn’t have any opposition to the motion. He said he and Reams spoke at length on the subject and although she is looking forward to having the case behind her, there are other things she is dealing with where a delay would be beneficial to her.
Ammerman granted the motion to continue the case, discharged the jury and said a new jury would be selected on June 8.
Ammerman said barring any extraordinary circumstance, there would be no more continuances.
Ammerman said he and Judge Paul Cherry are becoming frustrated at the length of time it is taking to bring cases to trial. Ammerman said too often the district attorney’s office is filing plea agreements right before the end of the time limit for the right to a speedy trial. And if the plea is rejected, the clock is reset, but the DA’s office often doesn’t get the plea agreement done before the new time limit is up. If that plea is rejected, it could be two years or more for the case to get to trial and by that time, there are problems producing witnesses because it has taken so long.
To expedite the process, he and Cherry have issued an administrative order stating that whenever a plea is rejected, the case is placed on the next session of jury selection.
Following the hearing, The Progress asked Sayers about Ammerman’s statement on the bench about cases taking too long to get to trial. Sayers said part of the reason is the heavy caseload in recent years. He said his office sees roughly 1,300 cases a year.
He said the cases Ammerman is talking about occurs only in about one percent of the cases and usually the delays are beyond his control, such as the defendant needing a psychological evaluation, which can take months for the state to complete.