President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected the plea agreement of Curtus Lee Stiner, 35, of Morrisdale after the victim said she was opposed to the plea presented at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ammerman also revoked Stiner’s bail after he tested positive for marijuana and had him incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Stiner was free on $25,000 monetary bail, which he posted on Nov. 1, 2019, according to court documents.
Stiner had agreed to plead guilty to resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment — a summary offense; and would serve a minimum of 45 days in jail.
And the charge of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, would be withdrawn.
Ammerman asked Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue if the victim agreed with the plea agreement. Lumadue said she didn’t speak to her personally but said she was informed by the Victim Witness Office that the victim was in agreement.
The victim was in the courtroom and Ammerman asked her if this was true, and the victim said she was not in agreement with the plea.
Lumadue then replied there must have been a miscommunication.
The victim said although she was in agreement with Stiner serving 45 days in jail, she was opposed to the simple assault charge being dropped.
Ammerman said this is important because if Stiner were to plead guilty to the charge of simple assault, it would be considered a crime of domestic violence and Stiner would be prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
The victim said she would be in favor of this happening.
Ammerman gave Stiner a choice, if he accepts a guilty plea with the simple assault charge included, he would sentence him to serve a minimum of 45 days in jail.
If he chooses to reject this plea, Ammerman said he would drug test him.
After speaking with his attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, Schwab informed Ammerman that Stiner would take the drug test.
Following the test, a probation officer informed the court that Stiner had tested positive for alcohol and marijuana.
Schwab said Stiner had a medical marijuana card but it has since expired. Ammerman asked her when it expired and she said March 25.
Ammerman asked Lumadue if Stiner was prohibited from consuming alcohol as a condition of his bail.
After checking court records, Lumadue said Stiner was not prohibited from consuming alcohol.
Ammerman asked her how that was possible, since the criminal complaint says Stiner was highly intoxicated at the time of the alleged offenses.
Lumadue said normally there would be a no alcohol condition. She said this is a 2019 case and apparently there was an oversight.
Ammerman said although he would rather revoke Stiner’s bail for consuming alcohol, he is going to revoke it for using marijuana because as a condition of bail, Stiner is required to refrain from any illegal activities and due to the length of time Stiner’s medical marijuana card had expired.
Schwab argued the law is not clear on whether it is illegal to use marijuana after the expiration of the medical marijuana card if the marijuana were purchased legally prior to the card expiring.
She said it is possible that Stiner purchased the marijuana legally and used it after the card expired, causing his positive test. She asked that Stiner’s drug test be sent to a lab for testing because she believes it will show that Stiner didn’t have enough marijuana in his system to prove that he used illegally obtained marijuana.
Ammerman said the probation office can send the test out for laboratory testing, but he is still revoking Stiner’s bail.
Schwab then asked Ammerman if he wanted to hear the reasons why the simple assault charge was withdrawn.
“Quite frankly — no,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman said he is opposed to so many charges being withdrawn and said the District Attorney’s office should be more willing to take these cases to trial.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, two state troopers responded to a domestic incident along Deer Creek Road in Morrisdale at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2019.
Upon arrival they observed multiple people in the yard yelling and arguing. Stiner approached the troopers in an aggressive manner and was yelling.
Troopers said Stiner was highly intoxicated and he initially complied, but then resisted being handcuffed.
Stiner was taken to the ground but he said, “I ain’t giving up.”
Stiner’s father then tried to interfere with the troopers and one of the troopers had to detain the father.
The father resisted being handcuffed so the other trooper left Stiner and assisted with the father.
Stiner then got up from the ground and attempted to interfere with the troopers in detaining his father.
Stiner was then separated from his father and brought to a side yard and placed on the ground and detained.
Troopers then spoke with the victim. She said she was packing her things and attempting to leave before Stiner got home. But Stiner came home and attempted to throw and drag her out of the house.
While outside waiting for police, Stiner tackled her and began striking her and ripping her clothes.
The victim said she had scratches on both her arms and bruises on her neck and troopers reported seeing the injuries.
Stiner was taken to the Emergency Room at Penn Highlands Clearfield but he refused treatment and cursed at hospital staff.
Troopers said Stiner was verbally abusive toward them throughout the entire incident.