President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court rejected the plea agreement of a DuBois man accused of pointing a gun at a man mowing a lawn.
Philip Tabone, 72, had accepted a plea agreement where he would plead guilty to disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, and would be sentenced to probation with no jail time.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the commonwealth and the defense had agreed to an earlier plea agreement, but then Tabone withdrew the plea, saying he is innocent.
Nedza said she suspects the defendant is accepting a plea now because he is facing new charges at the magistrate’s office.
After reading the affidavit of probable cause, Ammerman rejected the plea and put the case back on the trial list. Ammerman said he didn’t agree that someone accused of pointing a gun at someone should get probation in a plea deal.
It is a 2020 case and Ammerman said the District Attorney’s Office needs to clear these cases earlier and not wait until the Rule 600 time limit is about to run out before getting a plea deal.
Rule 600 is state rules on the right of a speedy trial.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 4, 2020 Sandy Township police were dispatched to a residence on Brady Street.
Police spoke to the caller/victim, who said he was asked by a tenant of the residence to mow the grass. He said he was mowing the grass when Tabone pulled up in a van. He said Tabone began yelling and cursing at hime to get off his property.
The victim told him no and he said Tabone then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The victim said he then called 911 and Tabone fled the scene.
The defendant’s step son was playing in the yard with a friend when the incident occurred.
He said he heard the two arguing and his step father told Tabone to leave twice. He said his step-father started to get off the mower when Tabone reached down and pulled out a gun and pointed it at his step-father. That’s when his step-father called the police.