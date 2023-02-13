President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday rejected the plea agreement of a Maryland man accused of leading police on a high speed chase in excess of 120 mph for more than 40 miles in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80.
Fredrick Milben Walls Jr., 23, of Salisbury, Maryland, agreed at Plea and Sentencing Court to plead guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — misdemeanors of the second degree, and the summary offenses of reckless driving, exceed maximum speed limits, follow too closely during through lights, driving on roadways lanes for traffic, improper pass and driving on right side of roadway and would receive time served — 13 days — in the Clearfield County Jail.
The plea stated that fleeing or eluding police and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree — would be withdrawn.
Ammerman said he rejected an earlier plea agreement and asked Walls’ attorney, Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois, why he should accept this one.
Cicchinelli told Ammerman that unlike the original plea, this plea agreement includes the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, which would allow Ammerman to add an additional two years probation onto Walls’ sentence.
Cicchinelli said Walls has completely turned his life around since the incident, something one rarely sees from defendants. He said Walls has since graduated from college with a four-year degree and is employed by a news media company in Maryland.
Ammerman asked for Walls to be drug tested and he tested negative for all substances.
Ammerman said he is not happy with Walls actions, saying they were “incredibly stupid” and he put multiple people, including the police and the public at risk, and said it was “ridiculous” that he would only serve 13 days in jail.
He also said he would accept no other plea agreements for Walls and would only accept an open plea. An open plea would leave the minimum sentence up to the discretion of the presiding judge.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 9, 2021, a state trooper was stationed along I-80 eastbound near mile marker 117 in Lawrence Township when a Honda Civic drove by at 104 mph.
The trooper entered the highway and pursued the vehicle, which did not have a registration plate. The trooper activated lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit ensued and the suspect reached speeds of between 120 and 130 mph.
The defendant showed complete disregard for safety and passed vehicles on berms and committed numerous traffic violations. PSP Rockvuew set up spike strips at mile marker 142 and 153 but the defendant was able to avoid them. A third attempt at deploying spike strips was made at mile marker 158, which was successful.
The defendant’s front tire became deflated, allowing a trooper to initiate a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, causing the defendant’s vehicle to spin out.
Walls attempted to drive west in the eastbound lanes until a state trooper used his vehicle to strike the rear driver’s side of the defendant’s vehicle pinning it against the guiderail.
Walls was removed from the vehicle and arrested. State police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Maryland the day before.