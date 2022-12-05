An inmate who is accused of assaulting a counselor at SCI-Houtzdale had his plea agreement rejected by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Joseph B. Olecki, 47, had accepted a plea agreement where he would plead guilt to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree and serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in state prison.
However, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the pre-sentence investigation was completed and Ammerman is requiring a minimum of 24 months because the standard range under sentencing guidelines is a minimum of 27 months in jail. Ammerman would not go lower than 24 months in jail if Olecki pleaded guilty.
Olecki is in state prison and participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. He complained about Ammerman rejecting the plea, saying he wanted the one to two year sentence, and for it to be concurrent.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked if he could have more time to speak with Olecki.
Ammerman rejected the plea agreement, and said the 24 month plea is no longer on the table.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 4, a counselor went to SCI-Houtzdale to meet with an inmate. While on his way to the pod to meet with the inmate, Olecki stopped the counselor and told him he thinks he should be at a different jail. When the counselor turned to leave, Olecki punched him in the back of the head and continued to strike him in the head and face area.
Correction officers were able to restrain Olecki. Video surveillance show Olecki striking the counselor multiple times.