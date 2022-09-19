President Judge Fredrick J. Ammerman rejected the plea agreement of a Clearfield man accused of striking a bicyclist with his car outside of Walmart.
Brian E. Kessler, 52, accepted a plea deal where he would plead guilty to recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, and the summary offenses of careless driving, disregard traffic lane and failure to stop and render aid and would be sentenced to probation.
In exchange, the commonwealth would withdraw the charge of accidents involving death or injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Attorney John Sughrue of Clearfield, who represented the victim, said his client’s leg was injured in the accident and was in a wheelchair for four months. He said it appears Kessler was going a little too fast and took the curve a little too wide, causing his vehicle to hit his client. But Sughrue said Kessler is fully insured and is not opposed to the plea agreement.
After reading the affidavit, Ammerman rejected the plea and put the case back on the trial list. Ammerman said he is against dropping the misdemeanor of the first degree charge, especially since the incident was caught on video surveillance.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 19, Lawrence Township Police responded to an incident at 100 Supercenter Drive. The dispatcher said a light colored SUV struck a bicyclist near the right entrance to the store.
Police spoke to the victim, who was coherent and alert and was complaining of pain in his left leg. The victim said he was wearing a helmet and believes he was only injured on his leg. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
A witness told police he was driving behind the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was swerving all over the road when it struck the victim, and the witness was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle.
Police located the suspect vehicle parked in the parking lot and traced it to Kessler. Police entered the store to look for Kessler but were unable to locate him.
Police viewed surveillance video of the parking lot and saw Kessler walking the long way around to avoid making contact with police. Police later spoke with the victim at the hospital. The victim said his tibia and fibula were broken and he had an abrasion on his right leg.
Kessler was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.