President Judge Fredrick J. Ammerman rejected the plea agreement of a Clearfield man accused of striking a bicyclist with his car outside of Walmart.

Brian E. Kessler, 52, accepted a plea deal where he would plead guilty to recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, and the summary offenses of careless driving, disregard traffic lane and failure to stop and render aid and would be sentenced to probation.

