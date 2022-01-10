Jayde Renate Huber, 33, of Altoona, who was involved in a crash that killed her 5-year-old son, was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday morning at Plea and Sentencing Court.
On Aug. 18, 2020, Huber was driving on Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit a pole, resulting in the fatal injury to the boy.
State police estimated Huber was traveling between 77 and 84 mph five seconds prior to crashing. The speed limit is 55 mph with a 35 mph cautionary sign prior to the curve.
Huber pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in the Clearfield County Jail.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said they offered Huber this plea in the interests of justice.
The probation department recommended a minimum sentence of three months in jail, which is at the top of the mitigated range and at the bottom of the standard range in the sentencing guidelines, Ammerman said.
He said he didn’t seek a stiffer penalty because there was no evidence that Huber was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash and said the crash was caused by Huber’s speeding.
Her attorney, David Sisto of Altoona, asked that Huber be given an extended period of probation and no jail time. He said his client is extremely remorseful for what happened and has another son that she cares for.
Sisto said Huber had saved up to take her family on a vacation to Erie and Niagara Falls and was returning home when the crash occurred. He said she was following another vehicle on an unfamiliar road when she lost control of the vehicle. He said the vehicle she was following successfully negotiated the curve and she did not.
Sisto said all of the other passengers including children in the vehicle only suffered minor bumps and bruises, but the 5-year-old boy was killed because of where he was sitting because the pole hit directly on the door.
He also said Huber has a job as a server at a restaurant in Altoona and is a productive member of society and it wouldn’t be in the interest of justice to have her serve time in prison.
The victim’s father and his wife both spoke at the hearing. He spoke on how he misses his son and his life feels empty without him.
Huber also spoke in her defense. She apologized for her actions, especially to the child’s father.
“I just hope that one day you can forgive me,” she said.
Huber wept during much of the hearing but when she was informed that she was going to jail, she began crying uncontrollably.
”I can’t go, I can’t go,” she said repeatedly as sheriff deputies led her from the courtroom.