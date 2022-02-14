Jayde Renate Huber, 33, of Altoona, who was involved in a crash that killed her 5-year-old son, is asking for her sentence to be reduced.
Huber pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle — a felony of the third degree — and was sentenced in January to serve a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in the Clearfield County Jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Her attorney, David Sisto of Altoona, said Huber has already served five weeks in jail and asked that her sentence be reduced to time served. He said Huber has not been in any trouble at the jail, has been appointed a trustee at the jail and works at the jail as well.
He said her employer is holding her job for her. He also said Huber’s 13-year-old son is struggling because he not only has lost his younger brother, he has to deal with not having his mother around.
A friend of the defendant testified on her behalf as well. She too said Huber’s son is struggling without his mother. She also said Huber is extremely remorseful for what happened.
She said after the crash, initially Huber thought everyone was unharmed, but when she opened the door and saw her 5-year-old son’s traumatic injuries, she held him in her arms and screamed so loud that every car was stopping.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the commonwealth believes Huber has spent enough time in jail and has no opposition to the defense request.
Ammerman said he would take the motion under advisement. He did not give a timetable for a ruling.
On Aug. 18, 2020, Huber was driving on Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit a pole, resulting in the fatal injury to the boy.
State police estimated Huber was traveling between 77 and 84 mph five seconds prior to crashing. The speed limit is 55 mph with a 35 mph cautionary sign prior to the curve. She also had a suspended driver’s license.