An Altoona man who is accused of breaking into a residence in Grampian and eating pretzels and salsa there waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 9 at 6:22 p.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to a reported burglary.
The witness said he had walked over to the residence to check on it because the owner was in Delaware. When he entered the residence, he said he saw dirt was on the floor indicating someone was inside.
The thermostat was also turned up and it wasn’t like that when he left.
The witness said he walked into the kitchen and saw someone trying to hide in the pantry. The witness said he shined a light in the suspect’s face and identified him as Dunworth.
He said he told Dunworth he shouldn’t be there and Dunworth asked him not to call the police. The witness said he told Dunworth he better leave because he was calling the police.
Police spoke with the victim on the phone who said Dunworth had eaten some salsa and pretzels but didn’t know if anything else was missing.
Dunworth is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree, criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Dunworth is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.