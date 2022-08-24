Justin Kyle Sypin, 28, of Allport, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and possessing child pornography, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit, a 10-year-old female victim told state police she woke up to Sypin sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.
The victim also told investigators that Sypin would often speak with girls her age via the internet site “Snapchat.”
She said Sypin had a long list of young girls listed on his Snapchat account.
Investigators interviewed several other girls who said Sypin sent them inappropriate messages and pictures of himself via Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.
On June 10, state police obtained search warrants for Sypin’s phones and electronics.
Sypin came to the state police barracks for a voluntary interview. During the interview, Sypin admitted to sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl while she slept on 10 separate occasions.
He also admitted to sending 15 inappropriate pictures of himself to females he knew were under the age of 17 and sending a photograph to an unknown 7-year-old female.
He also said he created a fake Snapchat profile and pretended to be a 10-year-old boy to talk to 10-year-old girls.
Sypin’s phone was searched and investigators found multiple photographs of child pornography.
Sypin is charged with 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child — felonies of the first degree, 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of child pornography, 15 counts of contact/communication with minor/sexual abuse — all of which are felonies of the second degree; 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor/obscene and other sexual materials and performances, felonies of the third degree; 10 counts of indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — misdemeanors of the first degree; 10 counts of indecent assault without consent — misdemeanors of the second degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
Sypin is represented by attorney Christopher Mohney of DuBois, the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.