Justin Kyle Sypin, 28, of Allport, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and possessing child pornography, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit, a 10-year-old female victim told state police she woke up to Sypin sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.

