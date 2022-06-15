An Allport man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and possessing child pornography has been arrested and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Justin Kyle Sypin, 28, is charged with two counts of child pornography — felonies of the third degree; 11 counts of unlawful contact with a minor/obscene and other sexual materials and performances; 15 counts of unlawful contact with children/sexual abuse of children; 10 counts of rape of an unconscious victim; 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person unconscious; 10 counts of rape of a child and 10 counts of statutory sexual assault — all of which are ungraded felonies; and 10 counts of corruption of minors — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the state police, Sypin entered the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her until she woke up.
The victim also told investigators that Sypin would often speak with girls her age via the internet site “Snapchat.”
She said Sypin had a long list of young girls listed on his Snapchat account.
Investigators interviewed several other girls who said Sypin sent them inappropriate messages and pictures of himself via Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.
On June 10, state police obtained search warrants for Sypin’s phones and electronics.
Sypin came to the state police barracks for a voluntary interview. During the interview, Sypin admitted to sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl while she slept on 10 separate occasions.
He also admitted to sending 15 inappropriate pictures of himself to females he knew were under the age of 17 and sending a photograph to an unknown 7-year-old female.
He also said he created a fake Snapchat profile and pretended to be a 10-year-old boy to talk to 10-year-old girls.
Sypin’s phone was searched and investigators found multiple photographs of child pornography.
Sypin’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled to be held yesterday but it was pushed back to June 29 before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.