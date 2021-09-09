Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield, who allegedly was found with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 4, Lawrence Township Police were on patrol in the area of state Route 879 and Wolfe Run Road when they ran the plate of a Chevrolet pickup truck and learned it was flagged because the vehicle’s owner, Folmar, had a suspended licence.
The vehicle turned from SR-879 onto Wolfe Run Road and into the parking lot of CNB Bank. Cowan then activated the emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop.
Police made contact with Folmar, who was driving. Police had previously received information that Folmar was selling crystal methamphetamine.
The front passenger seat was empty but a female was sitting in the rear passenger seat.
Police thought it was suspicious that she was sitting in the back and not the front, and suspected that her brother, Tanner Alley, who has several warrants out for his arrest and has been running from police for some time, had been in the front seat.
Folmar appeared to be nervous and he was informed that he was stopped because his license was suspended.
Folmar was asked to exit the vehicle and he consented to the vehicle being searched.
When he exited the vehicle, Folmar told police he had a knife in his pocket. When police removed the knife, a syringe was discovered in his pocket as well.
Folmar admitted to using crystal methamphetamine the day before.
During the search, police found brass knuckles, a pouch containing a large amount of methamphetamine, scales, a knife and numerous plastic baggies.
Folmar was asked about Alley, and Folmar said he was in the vehicle but they had dropped him off downtown because he wanted to play some Skills machines. Folmar refused to provide police with an exact location.
The female in the back seat was cooperative with police. Her mother was contacted to come and pick her up as she did not have a valid driver’s license.
Folmar is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; prohibited offensive weapons — misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — both are ungraded misdemeanors and driving with suspended license.
He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. He represented himself at the hearing; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.