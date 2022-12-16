Tad Joseph Polites, 37, of Clearfield, who was allegedly caught with a half ounce methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Tuesday at Centralized Court.
Polites is charged with criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 21 Lawrence Township police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Turkey Hill area.
Polites was a passenger in the vehicle. He initially told police his name was “Danny Polites,” however he eventually admitted his name was actually Tad Polites.
Police discovered there was a warrant for his arrest by state parole and he was taken into custody.
A cigarette case containing a half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine was found underneath Polites’ seat.
Polites was brought to the Lawrence Township Police Station for questioning, and he gave consent for police to search his cell phone.
Polites admitted he recently purchased the methamphetamine and planned to sell it.
On his phone police discovered text messages detailing potential drug deals.
Polites remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Polites was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.