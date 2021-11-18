Robert Eugene Bell Jr., 51, of Philipsburg, who is accused of trafficking methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Bell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 16, the Clearfield County Drug Task Force along with agents from the state attorney general’s office were conducting a drug interdiction detail.
Officers and the Centre County Sheriff’s Department were asked to respond to suspected drug activity at the Best Travel Inn in Decatur Township and to serve a warrant on Bell.
Bell was taken into custody and his room was searched. Inside Bell’s room were found three glass smoking pipes, two cell phones, a digital scale and a bag containing 5.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Bell is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Bell represented himself at the hearing; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.