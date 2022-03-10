Trevor Jay Collins, 20, of Clearfield, who is accused of selling illegal marijuana, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Collins is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 21, state police and a confidential informant set up a controlled drug buy.
The buy occurred in a parking lot along S. 2nd Street in Lawrence Township. The CI purchased an ounce of marijuana for $185.
Bail was set at $5,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Collins is represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.