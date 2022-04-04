Jacquelynn Peters Glace, 24, of Clearfield, who is facing illegal drug trafficking charges, had her probation revoked yesterday after new charges were filed.
Peters is charged withpossession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors and was free on supervised bail.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 20 when she was stopped by Lawrence Township Police on Clarendon Avenue in Hyde and was found with suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
However, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue reported yesterday that Glace has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in two new cases, and now has a total of three cases pending against her.
Her court-appointed attorney, Josh Maines of Clearfield, said Glace has a drug problem and requested she be allowed to be admitted for inpatient drug treatment. He said he doesn’t have a bed for her yet but should be able to secure one within a week.
Ammerman rejected Maines’ request and had Glace committed to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary and said if she posts bail it would be supervised bail.
“I’m not interested in drug treatment at this point,” Ammerman said.