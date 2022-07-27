Alleged inmate escapee Donald John White, 46, of Brockway, who is accused of fleeing from police after an earlier escape from Clearfield County Jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick yesterday at Centralized Court.
White is accused of escaping from outside work detail on Memorial Day.
According to the state police, on June 15, White went to a residence in Bigler Township under the pretense of purchasing a motorcycle. The owner let him take the motorcycle for a test drive — but White never returned. The victim contacted authorities. White was caught on June 17 by state troopers in the Penfield area following a vehicle pursuit.
For the alleged fleeing, White is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree; resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree; recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree; and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree.
White is being held in CCJ without bail on the escape charge. Bail is set at $50,000 monetary for the fleeing charges and $10,000 monetary for the theft charges.
White was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.