State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 11 at 6:34 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 101.2 in Sandy Township, a 2022 Freightliner M2 driven by Shokhrukhson Shermatov, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y. and a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jeison D. Corona, 28, of Enfield, Conn. were traveling eastbound when Shermatov failed to maintain proper speed, causing his truck to rear end the trailer of Corona’s truck, causing heavy damage to both. Shermatov suffered minor injuries and was wearing his seat belt. Corona was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Sandy Township Vol. Fire Co. and DuSan EMS assisted on scene.
———
PSP responded to the 100 block of Luthersburg Rockton Road in Brady Township on Aug. 11 to assist state parole. Methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized from inside the residence of Brian Schaffer, 52, of Luthersburg. Schaffer was charged at District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 7 at 1:50 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough, PSP received a report of a burglary that occurred between June 27 and Aug. 7. Unknown person(s) entered a locked tool trailer at the Glen Campbell Municipal water tower and removed tools and copper wire. The total value of the stolen items is $8,674. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact PSP and reference incident PA 2023-1029755.