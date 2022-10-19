CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville Regional Development Corp requested support from federal and local legislators for funding requests for its proposed Streetscape project.
A meeting was attended Tuesday by approximately 20 CRDC members and its subcommittee Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community who met with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and Aide Brian Subich, state Rep Mike Armanini R-75 Clearfield and Elk counties, Andrea Shickling aide to state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr, R-35 and North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Director of Enterprise Development Christine Perneski.
Members presented a case for the upgrades to streets, sidewalks, lighting and curbing the Streetscape project could bring to State Street between Ridge and Bloomington avenues. Several told the legislators they believe the upgrade is what is needed to revitalize the borough and make traveling or walking through the downtown safer for residents and more appealing to both residents and visitors.
They said the community has been very supportive of the project, noting more than $100,000 was raised several years ago for grant application fees, engineering and other costs associated with the Streetscape that are not covered under grant funding.
Residents have also supported a number of CRDC-led projects including the recent addition of an inclusive playground and a canoe launch at Irvin Park and several smaller projects at Bilger’s Rocks and Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
They also discussed upcoming proposed projects including adding loops and connecting paths from Irvin Park and the Anderson Creek valley to existing Rails to Trails and other established recreation paths.
“We have really hammered out a lot. When you put all these things together CRDC has really had good buy-in. CRDC does this all with volunteers. We have no paid executive director and no office staff. It’s all volunteers — yet it competes against large municipalities that have a dedicated employee or staff to do this.”
CRDC Member Hildred Rowles said the group has also applied for state funding that would pay for a one block pilot project and is waiting to hear if that request is successful.
“We want to start in Curwensville’s business district so that residents can see what the possibilities are,” he said.
Thompson said, “When you live in a community, it’s hard to recognize the progress you have made. I see that progress. Congratulations. You should take time to celebrate that progress.”
Armanini said he believes Curwensville should receive the same funding opportunities and advantages as larger municipalities in Clearfield County.
“As DuBois and Clearfield grow, so should Curwensville. Take advantage of what is here to grow the community,” he said.
Rowles also told the legislators Curwensville is in need of moderate income housing. He said that availability would go a long way toward encouraging people to retire in the community.
“People retire from work in other states but want to come here to live because of the affordable cost of living. Many younger people who do telecommuting would also consider Curwensville for the same reasons.”
Thompson said he agreed, noting one of the most frustrating aspects of his job is that great things are being accomplished in communities, but there are no mechanisms in place to link those achievements with other similar projects that could benefit a community.
“Progress is being made but it is piecemeal. It needs to be brought together to grow businesses and jobs,” he said.