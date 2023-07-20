CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp discussed future plans for its pilot streetscape project at its annual picnic meeting.
Approximately 25 members and guests in attendance at the event at Irvin Park also had the opportunity to view a tentative draft of the project’s design, created by Stahl Sheaffer Engineering Inc. The first phase of the streetscape project will upgrade one block of State Street between Walnut and Thompson streets.
The work would include improvements to the street, sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, curbs and overall aesthetics.
In March, it was announced the state Commonwealth Funding Authority had approved $525,000 to be awarded to Curwensville Borough for streetscape improvements. The borough applied for funding on behalf of CRDC.
The guest speaker at the event was North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Community Development and Regional Planning Director Amy Kessler.
Kessler spoke about the commission’s program that provides grant writing services and helps communities develop a plan to fund projects.
The audience was able to ask questions and Kessler provided answers on ways the commission could assist.
Some of the needs noted are a bus shelter for the Area Transportation Authority bus stop on State Street, additional handicapped parking and other parking on State Street and an upgrade to the intersection of State and Filbert streets that would allow tractor trailers making deliveries to Curwensville businesses to turn more easily.
Other questions dealt with Irvin Park including how a multi-use court could be added for basketball and pickle ball, ways to encourage additional use of the bandshell through concerts and movie nights and removal of a deteriorating lowhead dam that is in the Susquehanna River.
Additional questions dealt with a pocket park projected for Filbert Street and a green space off Filbert Street between Curwensville Feed Store and Fuel On.
Kessler named agencies that could assist and said the commission would be glad to work with both CRDC, Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community and Curwensville Borough Council on possible grant funding leads and applications and formulating plans for projects.
“Our staff will help. You need to pick your priorities and then we can go from there,” Kessler said.
Eric Deetscreek of Stahl Sheaffer Engineering Inc. presented a set of preliminary plans for the highway occupancy permit for the project.
He said the company has begun meeting with utilities providers to get the utilities moved away from State Street in the one block pilot project area. Work is expected to begin later this summer, he added.
Those in attendance also heard an update on the final nine holes of the disc golf course at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. Member Noah Stephens reported work is wrapping up and the entire course should be open by summer’s end. He said the original nine holes are used consistently .
It was also noted CARE’s second Fall Family Fun Festival is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at Irvin Park.