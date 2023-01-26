CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corps recently discussed a number of projects it is planning for the upcoming year.
Project details were discussed by newly inducted President Hildred Rowles and incumbent Vice President Dee Holland in the absence of the meeting’s speaker, North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Executive Director Jim Chorney. Chorney was unable to attend because of inclement weather.
Rowles began his presentation with an update on the funding application through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s multimodal transportation program for the borough’s Streetscape multi-phased project that would upgrade Curwensville’s State Street from its intersections with Bloomington and Ridge avenues.
Rowles said there has been no word from CFA and now that there is a new administration in the commonwealth details on the success of the application may be even further off.
He requested and the membership approved working with NCPRPDC and submitting an application to get the initial phase underway from its Transportation Alternative Funding grant program.
Rowles said another project the group will begin working on is to form a stakeholder study group to develop the Anderson Creek Gorge as a recreation destination along with a link to Rails to Trails. Director Jerry Bloom agreed to serve as the group’s chairman.
Another issue the group is planning to pursue is the improvement of local broadband. Commissioner Dave Glass who attended the meeting encouraged CRDC to work with the county as it already has information from a broadband project done previously in the Curwensville Area School District.
Glass said the commissioners have been encouraging county residents to provide information concerning their broadband capabilities or lack of them so that they can use some of the county’s covid relief allocation funds to improve broadband opportunities required by residents to operate their businesses, communicate with their doctors and perform school work.
“We would never stand for a home with no electricity. It should be the same standards for broadband,” Glass said.
He also cautioned any upgrades will not happen overnight and residents should have patience with the process.
Rowles said the group is also planning a project to add a rails to trails connector path to Irvin Park. He said he hopes the project could include restroom facilities and possibly a community garden in the Arnoldtown area.
“Curwensville is the mid-point on Rails to Trails. It needs restrooms. Perhaps composting toilets as there is no sewage in the Arnoldtown area. Once we get the trail developed to Irvin Park then we can work with the Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Curwensville Lake to create another trail to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s marina,” he explained.
During the business portion of the meeting, new directors were appointed to the board. The include Bloom and Audrey Thomas, class of 2023, whose terms expire January, 2024; Dan Russell, class of 2024, his term expires January, 2025; and Erick Johnston, Ron Matchock and Carrie Wood, class of 2025, whose terms expires January, 2026.
They join class of 2023 members Rhonda Bash, Janie French, Rowles and John Wright, class of 2024 members Holland, K.C. Lezzer, Sean McCracken, Ron Reiter and Chantel Wolfe; and class of 2025 members Shay Flanagan, Lisa Jordan and Cynthia Russell. Curwensville Borough Council President Sara Curulla is a non-voting member of the board.
Officers were elected for the coming year. They are Rowles, chairman; Holland, vice chairman; Thomas, secretary; Jordan, treasurer; and Flanagan, assistant treasurer.
Meetings will be held bi-monthly in March, May, July, September and November with the day, time and location to be announced.
CRDC’s ancillary group, Curwensville Area Revitalization Entities, formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community, meets during the months of January, March, June and September.
Amendments to the by-laws relating to the meeting’s months and times and increasing the number of directors from 15 to 21 were approved by the membership.
Also authorized was the naming of a pocket park to be developed off Filbert Street near the Fuel On in memory of late Director Bill Williams.
A moment of silence was held for Williams at the start of the meeting.
Holland said, “We lost an important member of the group last year. Bill Williams was always willing to help with any project and whatever we had a question about. We are going to miss him terribly. He is going to be very hard to replace.”