CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp held its annual meeting Tuesday at Northwest Bank.
Three directors were retained. Ron Reiter, Dee Holland and Sean McCracken will serve three-year terms that will conclude in 2025. Chantel Wolf and Shay Flanagan were appointed to fill two vacant positions on the board. Wolf’s term will expire in 2025 and Flanagan’s in 2023.
They join C. Eric Johnson, Bill Williams Jr., Cynthia Russell and Lisa Jordan whose terms expire in 2023 and Rhonda Bash, Janie French, Hildred Rowles and John Wright whose terms expire in 2024.
Curwensville Borough Council’s President Sara Curulla is a non-voting member of the board.
During the meeting, a reminder was issued about the multiphasic blood screen today, April 23, from 7-10 a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville.
Volunteers are needed for the community cleanup set for April 30 beginning at 9 a.m.
It was reported several grants have been applied for. The annual wine walk has been tabled.
At the monthly meeting that followed, members elected a slate of officers. They are President C. Eric Johnson, Vice President Dee Holland, Treasurer Lisa Jordan and Secretary Bill Williams Jr.
The group’s next meeting date and time will be announced.