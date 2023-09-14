CLEARFIELD — The 12th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K, Fall Festival and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show returns to downtown Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 14, hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and sponsored by Mid Penn Bank.
The day will start off with a Pumpkin Run 5K run/walk through the streets of Clearfield.
Participants must register by Sept. 20 to be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Day-of registration will be 7 to 8 a.m. at the Rivers Landing Building and the race will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Clearfield Agway area.
After the race, head over to the Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This admission-free, family-friendly event on Market, Locust, and Third Streets features something for everyone! Festival-goers can enjoy great food while meeting and mingling with over 100 talented artisans as they display and sell work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography, and mixed-media art pieces. Many downtown businesses will also be open to showcase great fall sales.
There will be live entertainment in front of the courthouse. Joe Quick will perform 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and The Dance Co. will perform at 2 p.m. Kids will be able to Chalk-Up Clearfield by designing their own square on the sidewalk sponsored by Historica Plus Antiques.
In addition, the 12th annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in and around the Third Street Parking lot with day of registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration fee is $10. There will be many classes for the show.
For more information, call Sue at (814) 765-6000.