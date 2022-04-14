Although they haven’t received the oath of office, Coalport Borough Council has a full roll of members once more.
Four people were appointed to the vacant positions Thursday following a hearing in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman appointed Todd Spencer, LaDawn Yingling, Shawn Yingling and Gregory Spencer as members of council. The Yinglings have served on council in prior years, as recently as 2021.
A petition was filed March 15 with the court by Mayor Margaret Maddalena through her attorney, Daniel J. Nelson of Philipsburg. It requested the court’s help to fill the vacant positions. Included was a petition signed by 24 borough residents, registered electors of the borough, who also requested the court make appointments.
Nelson told Ammerman that Maddalena was seeking the court’s appointment of four seats. Those seats had residents elected to fill them during the November municipal election; however, they either did not accept the seat, resigned or were elected to more than one position. Only Andrew Manges accepted the seat, received an oath of office and remains on council.
Nelson reported the Rev. Gerald Spaid Sr. was elected to both the position of tax collector and member of council. Spaid was present and provided the court with both his certificate of election and his affidavit of residency.
Nelson objected to Spaid being a member of council, noting the state Borough Code in Section 8:01b states no one can hold more than one elected position at a time. Nelson said later that because Spaid received the oath of office as the borough’s tax collector before receiving the oath as a member council, he is the borough’s tax collector and the other oath is null.
Spaid said he is aware of the statute, but was advised by his attorney Daniel Stants of Altoona that he should move forward with filling both positions to allow council to organize. He told Ammerman he planned to resign once council had restructured.
Nelson said, “Council needs to have a quorum. Council can’t carry on the borough’s affairs without a quorum. We are here because there is no other mechanism to fill those seats.”
Nelson provided the judge with information about how the five council seats came to be open at the same time, and a history of Maddalena and council’s attempts to reorganize both on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.
Ammerman also addressed an objection filed by Spaid against the Yinglings, stating both had several years when the couple failed to pay per capita taxes. Per capita tax is a flat local tax payable by adult residents living within a taxing jurisdiction. In Coalport Borough’s case, the rate is $5 per year. Although penalties and fines have been added to the totals, each owes less than $100.
Ammerman said he was dismissing Spaid’s objection because he failed to show any statute or legal basis giving the court authority to oppose the Yinglings being presented for appointment.
“That is your opinion and there is not a specific legal basis for it that allows the court to reject or remove them,” Judge Ammerman said. Spaid, he said, is entitled to his opinion and other residents who vote for council members may share it, but is is not a legal stance, noting, “I don’t go on opinions, I follow the law.”
Ammerman said he was issuing two orders. The first appoints the four residents, Todd Spencer, LaDawn Yingling, Shawn Yingling and Gregory Spencer to fill the vacant council positions saying they will serve until the end of the respective positions or until they resign. He said it is up to council to determine who will fill the two four-year seats and the two two-year seats.
The second order recognizes because Spaid took the oath of office as borough tax collector prior to receiving the oath of office as a council member, he is not eligible to serve as a council member.
Ammerman said at the end of the proceedings he wanted to be clear that Spaid received certificates for both positions because that is the job of the Clearfield County Department of Elections to notify him he received enough votes to be elected to both positions.
“This is no reflection on the election board. It is not its job to sort this out,” Ammerman said. “I hope things will pick up from here. There has been a high level of confusion. I think the borough needs to move forward.”
When asked what will happen now that the vacant seats have been filled, Maddalena said a business meeting would be advertised in the coming days.
“I think we’re on the road now,” she said.