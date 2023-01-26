Clearfield County Treasurer Carol Fox announced her plans to retire and not seek re-election for an additional term.
Fox wants to inform the public of her intentions so interested candidates for the position can begin the process of making necessary preparations to announce their candidacy for the upcoming primary and general election.
Fox will continue in her current position through the end of her elected term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Maintaining accurate records of every dollar in the county’s coffers is the priority for the treasurer’s office. The ability to keep track of receipts, account balances, deposits and reconciling financial records is essential. Throughout Fox’s tenure, the office has had clean audits by local agencies as well as the state Attorney General’s office, with no discrepancies found.
The county treasurer’s office deals with many state-related licenses including the Game Commission, the Fish and Boat Commission and the Department of Agriculture. The office also issues small games of chance and bingo licenses for eligible non-profit organizations throughout the county. Additionally, sportsmens’ firearms permits are issued and reported to the state police. The office receives receipt balance monthly reports from all 50 elected municipal tax collectors and is assigned the task to collect hotel tax and distribute it to the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Fox stated, “Assisting the citizens of the county has always been a pleasure. Co-workers, colleagues and friends will truly be missed. For the past 28 years, I have enjoyed my tenure in Clearfield County government serving as the elected county treasurer. It is my desire to leave the office with a legacy of professionalism and kindness. With a grateful heart I thank the citizens of the county who voted to elect and re-elect me over the past 28 years.”