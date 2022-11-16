Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority discussed ways to keep its partnerships with Clearfield County municipalities viable.
At its recent meeting, members approved offering some new services they hope will encourage those who were members of the illegal dumping program to continue working with the authority in 2023.
Director Jodi Brennan reported although the authority has advertised several times for a part-time enforcement officer, no one has been hired.
Members inquired whether Clearfield County could contract with other nearby counties that have an enforcement officer. Brennan said currently only Elk and Centre counties have officers and she did not believe they were interested in taking on additional work.
Brennan said all current recycling drop-off sites will remain open next year and a bin for corrugated cardboard will be added at the Curwensville site.
“Residents have been requesting this for years,” Brennan said, although she did express concern local businesses may utilize it rather than the residents it is intended for. “We have had problems in the past with businesses using the site. We will work with Curwensville Borough and get the word out. I think people may believe the authority is making a lot of money from the sale of recyclables and can afford to have these services. This is not the case,” she explained.
Next year the authority will also be receiving a donation of $5,000 worth of annual disposal services from Greentree landfill and Brennan said those services can be utilized by municipalities who want to coordinate spring or fall cleanup days.
“Even though we may not have an actual officer, I can coordinate cleanup efforts with municipal officials providing them with dumpster rentals and free disposal they need to accomplish spring and or fall cleanup events.” Brennan said.