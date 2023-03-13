Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority members discussed whether member municipalities are taking advantage of free landfill disposal for their community clean-up events.
Director Jodi Brennan said at the authority’s recent meeting, in preparation for future clean-up events, her office sent a letter to members of the solid waste department’s illegal dumping enforcement program. The communication inquired whether members want remaining membership fees refunded, or set aside to offset the cost of a roll-off container for spring or fall municipal clean-ups.
Brennan said since the authority was unable to secure the services of an illegal dumping enforcement officer, the department wanted to give members options for their membership funds.
“We could set aside those remaining funds of $333 to offset the cost of renting a municipality a roll-off for a spring or fall illegal dump clean-up. We also reminded them, starting in 2023, we have $5,000 worth of free disposal available, annually, at the Greentree landfill. This can be offered to communities who wish to organize a clean-up,” she said.
Brennan said her letter also requested municipal governments that are members to provide the office with a date for the clean-up so that arrangements can be made for the container and inform the landfill of pending deliveries of waste.
“The $5,000 worth of landfill disposal will be used on a first-come, first-served basis with previous program participants receiving preference. If there are any remaining funds come fall we will let members know in case they would like to conduct a fall clean-up event as well. Any funds not used by participating municipalities will go to other community clean-up events,” Brennan said.
She said costs for a roll-off container have risen. Previously the cost was $400 but she checked recently and the price for the same-size container have gone up to $650.
“We have the funds at this time to pay the difference between the rental and the allocated $333 per member municipality. We want to take advantage of this disposal at Greentree while we can,” she said.
Brennan told the authority she currently has received information from two municipalities about their community clean-up events. Sandy Township’s is set for Friday, April 21 and Gulich Townships, Saturday, April 22.