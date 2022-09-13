Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority continues to seek a new illegal dumping officer.
Officer Agatha Lauder English’s resignation from the position became effective July 26. Lauder English left to take a full-time position as Lawrence Township’s code enforcement officer.
Director Jodi Brennan told authority members at the board’s recent meeting, she believed the position had been filled with the new officer starting on Sept. 6. She said she was contacted by the officer on the morning of that day. He said he was going to be unable to move forward in the position because of health issues.
“We are still looking for someone. We are still advertising,” Brennan said. She said an officer is seriously needed. “There is so much dumping going on (in the county),” she added.
She asked the board if they are still interested in trying to fill the part-time, 19-hours per week position. Those in attendance at the meeting said they are.
“I think we should continue trying. (The county) desperately needs it,” Member Edwena Eger said.
The board agreed to revisit the matter at its November meeting depending on the outcome of another round of advertising. They said at that time they would determine when they meet again if pro-rated refunds would be given to the municipalities who are members of the illegal dumping programs.