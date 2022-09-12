Reservations are currently being accepted for Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority’s annual fall electronics and hazardous household waste collection.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
Director Jodi Brennan told authority members at its recent meeting, “We are all set. The advertising has started. The prices will be the same as last year. We are very hopeful the (driving park) will be a great new venue for this.”
Electronic items to be accepted at the event include televisions, desktop and laptop computers, printers, copiers, scanners, keyboards, mice, speakers, cell phones, stereos, CD players, VCR or DVD players, video game consoles, air conditioner units and dehumidifiers.
Fees are 25 cents per pound for devices containing freon, 40 cents per pound for non-video display electronics and 60 cents per pound for televisions and monitors.
Hazardous household items include gasoline, diesel, kerosene, motor oil, antifreeze, insecticides, pesticides, weed killer, oil-based paint, latex paint, thinners, solvents, degreasers, pool chemicals, oven cleaner, drain cleaner, toilet cleaner, bleach, aerosols, fluorescent lights and batteries.
The fees are 65 cents per pound for waste paint, 75 cents per pound for universal waste including bulbs and batteries, $1 per pound for household hazardous waste and $7 each for propane cylinders.
Items that are unable to be collected include smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste, elemental mercury, mercury-containing devices, PCB-contaminated items and five-gallon containers.
For additional information contact Clearfield County Solid Waste at 814-765-2642.