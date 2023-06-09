Clearfield County Shrine Club and Oriental Band will be collecting donations today between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at J.G. Food Warehouse, Clearfield. Funds donated will be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children to support their work of treating children at its 19 orthopedic hospitals and three burn centers.
County Shrine Club accepting donations today
- Dianne Byers
-
Updated
Dianne Byers
