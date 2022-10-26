Time is running out for Clearfield County residents who want to provide comments for the county’s broadband access and availability study.
At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass said, “I want to remind everyone the survey will be wrapping up in the next month or so. This is their final chance to participate. Constituents have been calling in with complaints and I urge them to fill out a survey. I’m hoping we get good data.”
The county plans to compile data provided by residents to help develop a firm plan to expand broadband access throughout the county.
In April the board contracted with a State College firm, Mission Critical Partners, to conduct a the study. To provide much-needed information about areas of the county with no service or unreliable service, the commissioners requested residents complete a survey questionnaire available at the county’s website, www.clearfieldco.org.
As part of the study, Mission Critical will talk to the broadband providers in the county to determine the internet speeds they are offering and what areas they service according to information previously published in The Progress.
Glass cautioned the survey is just the starting point for the project. Creating a plan to solve the problems will take time.
“We are hoping to get the project rolling in about a year or so. We will figure out the needs. Getting the infrastructure in place will take years with the bidding, permitting and the supply chain issues.”