At Tuesday’s work session, Clearfield County Commissioners reminded residents not to wait until the last minute to apply for or send in their mail in ballots for the May 17 primary.
The deadline is Tuesday, May 10, at 5 p.m. to apply for a mail in ballot. Completed ballots must be received in the county’s election office Tuesday, May 17 by 8 p.m. Applications for both mail in and absentee ballots and the 2022 election deadlines calendar are available at clearfieldco.org/election-central/
“Don’t wait until the last minute to make your request or mail in your ballot,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
“We are encouraging residents not to wait until the deadline to request ballots or return them. If there is any delay in the mail and they’ve waited until the last minute, they may not make it,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
As of Tuesday, the county’s election office has mailed out more than 3,100 applications for absentee and mail in ballots. Glass said the figure is similar to the number for the 2021 elections.