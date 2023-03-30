CURWENSVILLE –The Clearfield County Public Library has announced the April schedule for its mobile services unit.
- Monday, April 3, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon; and Mt. View Market Place, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 4, Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 5, Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 6, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, April 10, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., LaJose, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 11, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 12, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 14, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 17, Blackwood Auctions, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 18, The Rock church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 19, Penfield Grange hall, 12255 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 20, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 21, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, April 24, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Market Place, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27, Shepherd of the Hills church, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.