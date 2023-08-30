CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Public Library has announced the September schedule for the mobile service unit. The unit will not have stops on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. There will also be no stops Wednesday, Sept. 20, for training.
The schedule is:
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 8, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 11, Lifespan Family Services, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 12, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 13, Penfield Grange, Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 14, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville.
- Friday, Sept. 15, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 18, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 10 a.m. to noon; Mt. View Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 2 p.m.; and Grassflat Moose, 948 Cooper Ave., Grassflat, 2:15-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19, Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 21, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 25, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 26, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth church, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 27, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 29, Coffee N Bananas, noon to 4 p.m.