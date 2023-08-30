MADERA — Clearfield County Commissioners held the first meeting of a series to request local government meetings to gather information for a broadband infrastructure project.
The meeting was held at Madera fire hall. The purpose was to review maps and details of several proposals that have been submitted to the Pennsylvania State Broadband Authority and include Clearfield County.
Commissioner Dave Glass, who conducted the meeting, said the meetings are being held to assist local officials with preparing feedback to the proposals by discussing the potential relief for residents and addressing officials’ questions.
Glass said the public is welcome at any of the meetings, but the county’s borough and township officials are the only ones who can provide feedback and rate the proposals.
The state has received $200 million in funds through the American Rescue Plan to target areas that are unserved or underserved by providing high speed internet service. The local input period on the proposals opened Aug. 23 and will close Oct. 6. The projects selected for funding are expected to be announced in February or March of next year.
Four providers, Windstream, Verizon, Xfinity and Upward Broadband, have submitted a total of seven proposals for areas of Clearfield County. Three of the companies are offering plans for fiber optic line placement but Upward is proposing fixed wireless which Glass said the commissioners believe would not allow for growth or augmentation.
“A lot of companies are interested in doing business here in Clearfield County. I take that as a good sign that they are interested in doing business here,” he noted.
After Oct. 6, the state will review the comments received on each proposal and rate them.
Glass said he believes the county’s proposal can standout if officials work together and respond during the input period. “We want the best service for the money. The highest speed with the most expandable service meaning fiber optic cable to homes. We want to make the county a level playing field for our students, farmers and those who work from home. I think its better if we are on the same page. We want to work towards coming together,” Glass said.
Although no municipal officials attended Tuesday’s meeting, Glass said he intends to request local governments not allow any personal feelings about the companies offering the plans to impair their judgements about the proposals. “Almost everyone has a story but we want them to look at the bigger picture and the sustainable resources that can make that happen. We want recommendations based strictly on merit. There are no perfect internet service providers.”
Glass said the meetings are being held to refine input and hold constructive discussions. “We believe it is better if the county and municipalities are on the same page with feedback,” he said.
Glass said the proposals are not meant to help those who already have high speed internet service rather those who either have digital subscriber lines or no service. “I can’t promise anyone who is already served that they are going to get better service through this,” he noted.
Commissioners John Sobel and Dr. Mary Tatum were also in attendance. They praised Glass for taking the initiative to conduct the sessions and bring municipal officials together to work on a problem that affects many residents throughout the county.
“We are very lucky to have Dave here during this place and time. He has the expertise to guide us through this.
The final meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at River’s Landing Event Center, Clearfield.