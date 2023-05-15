The Clearfield County Fair Queen’s Program is hosting its first fundraising event in three years.
The Queen’s Quiz Night will be held Saturday, May 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the agriculture building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The game will feature 10 rounds of trivia with categories ranging from pop culture and business to fair facts and world history. Trivia can be played by an individual or group working together as a team. The winner of each round will receive a $25 gift card to a local business and the overall winner across all 10 rounds will receive a $200 cash prize.
Tickets are $10 each. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Clearfield Fair office, at CNB Bank, Clearfield, from committee members or through the Clearfield County Fair Queens for a Cause on Facebook. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
In addition to trivia, there will be a raffle table with prizes including a Google Nest, a four-burner grill and tickets to the Granger Smith Concert at the Clearfield County Fair in August.
Proceeds from the trivia game and the raffle will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Tickets can be purchased at the Clearfield County Fair office or CNB Bank in Clearfield. They can also be purchased from committee members by reaching out to the Clearfield County Fair Queens for a Cause on Facebook or they can be purchased at the door. Fair Queen Committee member and former Clearfield County Fair Queen Emily Andrulonis said in 2001, the fair queen program founded the Queen’s for a Cause to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and other local charities.
“The start of the pandemic in March of 2020 canceled the last fundraising event the Clearfield County Fair Queen Program had scheduled in April, 2020. Large fundraising events such as pancake breakfasts, car shows, and easter egg hunts were the foundation of Queens for a Cause’ fundraising efforts but restrictions and other obstacles created by Covid put a stop to these events for several years. The Clearfield County Fair Queen Program hopes that Queen’s Quiz Night is the start of bringing back yearly large fundraising events so more funds can be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and other local charities. Additional information about the event and the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s Program and its fundraising efforts is available on the Facebook page, Clearfield County Fair Queens for a Cause.”
She said in the last two decades, the Queen’s program has donated nearly $170,000 to charity. In addition to donating monies to the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, each outgoing fair queen designates a local organization to donate funds to at the end of their reign.
“The fair queen, her court and the committee is really excited to bring back a large fundraising event to the community. We invite community members of all ages to come out and enjoy this fun event for a great cause. We are hoping that Queen’s Quiz Night, paired with the queen’s lamb project, will allow the program to make a large donation to the Children’s Miracle Network and the local charity of the Queen’s choice this year. We could not host this event without the support of our local businesses and community members,” Andrulonis said.
The 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen is Makenna Rummel, first runner-up Breanna McCahan, second runner-up Emily Smeal, and third runner-up Eva Bloom. The committee members in addition to Andrulonis are Rachel Davidson, Coordinator, Leah Albright, Halee Chase, Shaina Franson, Jayna Vicary, and Steph Vicary.