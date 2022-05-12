The Clearfield County Commissioners authorized proceeding with advertising the county’s municipal solid waste plan.
Last year, the board appointed a committee to advise in development of an upgrade to the county’s current plan for disposal of municipal waste.
The plan’s purpose is to ensure Clearfield County has sufficient processing and disposal capacity for its municipal waste for a minimum of 10 years; a full, fair and open discussion of alternative methods of municipal waste processing or disposal; maximum feasible waste reduction and recycling of municipal waste or source-separated recycling materials; and conservation of resources and protection of public health, safety and welfare from short and long-term dangers of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.
Solid Waste Department Director Jodi Brennan attended the meeting and told the commissioners the advisory board’s work is complete and the plan is ready to be advertised and adopted.
The commissioners approved personnel changes including transferring Susan Swales-Vitullo to director of tourism, effective May 10. It also approved new hires, Karen Middleton, desk clerk III for the tax assessment and claims office, effective May 2; Allen Myers, community service intern for the probation department, effective May 9; Danielle Royer, full-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective May 11; Greg DuFour, community service intern for the probation department, effective May 16; Jamie Ferguson, field assessor for the tax assessment office, effective May 16; and Taylor Lancaster, full-time corrections officer for CCJ, effective May 19.
Separations and resignations were authorized for Kirt McGary, corrections officer at CCJ, effective May 13, and Matthew Rose, assistant director for the tax claims office.
The commissioners congratulated Rose on his retirement, saying, “He has served Clearfield County for many years. We thank him for his service and wish him the best.”
Prior to the commissioner’s meeting, they met as county’s salary board. Four items of business were approved: create a temporary part-time department clerk for the elections office, effective April 21 to May 17; create a part-time intern for the information technology department, effective May 16 to Dec. 31 at a rate of $10.15 per hour; set the salary of the information technology director at $40,000 per year; and set the salary of the tourism director at $50,000.