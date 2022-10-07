MORRISDALE — After not meeting for two years, the Clearfield County Association of Township Officials reorganized during its annual fall convention Friday.
Clearfield County’s 30 townships were represented through the attendance of more than 100 supervisors, secretaries, auditors and tax collectors who attended the event held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.
Officers were elected for 2022-23. They are President Charles Muth, Brady Township Supervisor; first Vice President Donald Sheeder, Ferguson Township Supervisor; second Vice President Sheldon Graham III, Boggs Township Supervisor; and Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Rauch, Girard Township Auditor. Board members are Wayne Josephson, Cooper Township Supervisor; and James Williams, Morris Township Supervisor. A third board member position is vacant.
Those in attendance were asked to consider serving as members of the board’s nomination, finance and resolutions committees. Those seats will be filled at a later date, Muth said.
The membership also voted to eliminate the spring convention and hold one convention each year, likely in September or October.
Muth suggested they contact the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board to inquire about holding the meeting at the centrally located Clearfield Driving Park.
Also approved was Sheeder serving as the delegate and Josephson the alternate to the state Association of Township Supervisors 2023 conference and educational show April 23-26 at Hershey.
Informational roundtables will be created for township tax collectors and boards of auditors in order to allow them to get current information and receive any required training.
The convention has not been held since fall of 2019. The spring and fall conventions were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, and following that, the group disbanded, Muth said.
He said there were many calls to revive the organization that works to provide townships with current information and tools to help them serve their residents more efficiently.
“It’s been a long time,” Sheeder said as he welcomed the group at the start of the convention.
Muth told the audience he and several Clearfield County township officials spoke about the need to reactivate the organization when they met up at the 2022 PSATS convention earlier this year.
Guest speakers for the morning session included state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-75 Elk and Clearfield counties; state Department of Environmental Protection Community Relations Coordinator Megan Lehman; state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services Local Government Policy Specialist Terri Cunkle; Barry Mayes and Bert Lahrman of North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission; PSATS’ Board Member Chuck Stowe; and PSATS Executive Director Dave Sanko.
Each speaker provided information about services their organizations can provide for townships and municipal governments.