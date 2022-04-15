Yesterday marked 50 days to the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.
Each year, relay brings the community together to fight cancer and to support those who have been diagnosed with the disease and remember those who have lost their battles.
Because COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, a modified relay event will be held again this year. It is set for Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The relay will not include any indoor events, such as a survivor’s dinner, but there will be activities during the event to honor survivors.
The theme for the 2022 relay is “Together We Can Find a Cure.”
The event will take place in the park’s grove. There will be craft vendors and food trucks taking part throughout the day.
“We are hoping to inspire those who haven’t attended relay in the past to come out and participate and encourage those who haven’t been to relay since before the pandemic to come back together to join in the battle against this disease,” said Cameron Ogden of the Central Clearfield County Relay’s lead team.
She said now is the time for residents to start planning how they can support the event that raises funds for cancer research, education and support programs for cancer patients.
“Between now and June 4, we will be kicking off a storm of events in support of the relay. We are working to get the word out that relay will take place in a very short period of time. We want people to mark it on their calendars and plan to be there,” Ogden said.
Ogden said it is very important to support relay as many county residents have experienced cancer either personally or have friends or family members diagnosed with the disease.
She said additional details about the relay will be released in the coming days. Plans are also underway for Paint Our Towns Purple to be held in May. Letters will be sent to area organizations, businesses and churches to build awareness about the event and encourage them to support the event.