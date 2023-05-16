PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation was out in full force at the Philipsburg Borough Council meeting on Monday to discuss the demolition of three properties on the 100-block of Presqueisle Street.
Led by PRC President Eric Rusnak, he and his fellow members attended the meeting in an effort to put a halt on any potential sales or bids on the recently-demolished properties.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to slow down, finish the cleanup of the grounds and figure out what you all should really do with this property,” Rusnak said. “It is in an outstanding location, and we really think it could be put to use for an amazing new business.”
One of the issues Rusnak addressed is that when the property becomes open to bid, the highest bidder may not have a plan for the property, or would not consider doing anything productive with it.
“We have several properties in this town with owners that just don’t care,” Rusnak explained. “All of these abandoned buildings and dirt piles just sit and collect dust, and as long as it isn’t risking someone’s life, unfortunately there isn’t anything you all can do about it.”
He continued, “We would hate to see something like that happen with this piece of property too.”
One of the things Rusnak and his fellow PRC members recommended was to encourage incoming bidders to fulfill a set of stipulations, and come prepared with an exact plan on what the bidder would like to do with the property.
“For the first time in a while, the borough owns a premier piece of property in this town, and you can apply all of the stipulations you’d like to it,” Rusnak explained. “Make the bidder come with a plan; don’t just let them come empty-handed with the money.”
PRC member Karen Blain agreed with Rusnak, stating, “We all want to see this town flourish,” and that “this is entirely in your hands, but it’s a great opportunity to reclaim some of this town.”
Councilwoman Faith Maguire agreed, and suggested the borough take a hesitant plan of action.
“I think we’re all on the same page here,” Maguire said. “I think we’d all like to see this place go to good use.
“It’d be a shame if we were to let this place go to waste, so let’s not rush these bids. Let’s take our time and make sure we have good plan with these lots,” she continued.
A decision was made that the borough would wait on the bids, and the matter was tabled indefinitely.