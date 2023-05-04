GRAMPIAN –Grampian Borough Council approved applying for grant funding to improve Grampian Community Park.
Council authorized an application to the stat Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program for $100,000 to upgrade the restrooms, parking and trees at the park.
The grant which utilizes Marcellus Legacy Funding distributed through the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be used for planning, development, rehabilitation and repair of public greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and community beautification projects.
The grant requires a 15 percent match.
Council authorized President William Waterloo and Councilman Rob Brothers to sign documents related to the grant
Council heard a report about April activity for Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. from Mayor and fire Chief Jim Carns Jr. Carns said the company responded to 20 incidents for the month with only one being in Grampian Borough.
Carns also reported three firefighters are taking Essentials of Firefighting training. He commended them. “They are putting in a lot of weekends to be able to fight fire.”
He said gear he ordered in February for the three is not expected to arrive until July. He told council he plans to contact surrounding fire companies to see if they can borough gear that they need to take the test at the end of the course.
Council’s street Commissioner Lew Weber reported the sweeping of borough streets on April 24 went well. “The streets look good. Everyone I talked with told me they thought the streets looked good.”