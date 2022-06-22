PHILIPSBURG — Time will be up in about two weeks for blighted property at 102 W. Presqueisle St., as Philipsburg Borough Council recently set a deadline for resolution on the eyesore.
At the last council meeting, Councilwoman Faith Maguire suggested starting the eminent domain process to take over the property. She, along with a few other council members, expressed frustration with the lack of progress on the project.
Property owner Kate Olsen agreed to submit monthly progress reports on the project’s status after a representative from Lee Industries urged the borough to take action last year.
This Monday, Olsen noted there was no set date for the mason to repair the side facing Lee Industries. She also said a brewer was potentially interested in the site. Olsen alleged the publicity surrounding the project has made people more hesitant to commit.
Although she hoped to provide a timeline for council, Olsen recently started exploring options with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Penn State Small Business Development Center. When first starting the project, Olsen said she contacted the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership and alleged she was not made aware of available potential funding options.
Following her report, Councilman Sam Womer inquired, “Are we making any progress?”
“I feel like we are; I feel like you don’t,” Olsen replied. “But behind the scenes, yes, we are making progress in terms of moving forward with something.”
Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky expressed her discontent with the lack of visible results and progress on the project. The building, which is unsafe and deemed an eyesore, impacts the portrayal of the borough’s quality of life, Kalinosky said.
“I’m not satisfied,” Kalinosky said. “I think council should consider taking it by eminent domain. I feel like the clock has run out. And I feel like we did a poor job in the beginning of setting up what the expectations were.”
Olsen pointed out she has put money into the project. Her goal is to get the building, which currently consumes funds versus creating revenue, ready as soon as possible. Pandemic-related impacts have hindered the project in terms of finding subcontractors, suppliers and investors, Olsen said.
Because establishing a brewery was discussed as a potential plan for the property, The Dead Canary Brewing Company, located on North Front Street with plans to open late summer or early fall, was discussed. Council noted Eric Kelmenson worked on the Front Street building and took about two years to get a brewer in the space.
Olsen said her goal was to get a brewer on board before getting too far in the renovation process.
“(The brewer) gets to say what this looks like,” she said.
“If I was a brewer, I’d be really afraid to do that with a lack of progress in the building and how big of a project it is,” said Kalinosky.
Maguire noted she understood Olsen’s intentions are good, “but we’re the ones that are stuck here all the time to listen to all the different complaints, to see the different blight. We’re just trying to get ahead of some of the issues that we have.”
Olsen said she understood council’s perspective.
When asked if she would consider selling and what she would consider a reasonable price point, Olsen replied that she couldn’t say. She also declined to provide a dollar figure in regard to how much has been invested into the building under legal advisement.
Councilwoman Sharon Goss inquired, “What property is next?” She cited the Philips Hotel as another property of concern. “You’re starting with this one, when does it end?”
Kalinosky noted that other properties have been addressed after consideration, adding that there is a process that must be followed.
Councilman Harry Wood asked Olsen if she would consider taking another proposal from Lee Industries and “walk away from it. I’d try to sell to him, because I don’t like seeing where this is going. I don’t think it’s right, but that’s neither here nor there.”
Maguire later said, “We have the opportunity of a lifetime right now for Philipsburg area to be able to remove this whole blight block. Now, for the best interest of Philipsburg, you’re telling me that is wrong?”
Wood said he thinks it’s a good idea as long as the borough isn’t negatively financially impacted.
Council asked Solicitor Patrick Fanelli to explain if the property could be taken by eminent domain. Fanelli said council should move into an executive session to discuss the matter.
Upon returning from executive session, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak addressed council and said he spoke with Olsen outside. He suggested a meeting be made between Olsen and Lee Industries. Olsen was open to a meeting.
Council unanimously passed a motion authorizing taking the property in question by eminent domain. Additionally, council and the owner could also come to a mutually acceptable resolution within two weeks. A resolution could include the sale of the property or another route acceptable by council. Without a resolution, the eminent domain process will move forward.