CHESTER HILL — J. J. Powell Inc. Vice President Keith Powell presented a recently completed traffic study and asked for Chester Hill Borough Council’s input for a Snappy’s convenience store coming to the area.

An external company was hired to complete a traffic impact study, Powell said. The main roads discussed include Rowland Avenue, Gertrude Street and state Route 53. The proposal was to make no changes.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos