CHESTER HILL — J. J. Powell Inc. Vice President Keith Powell presented a recently completed traffic study and asked for Chester Hill Borough Council’s input for a Snappy’s convenience store coming to the area.
An external company was hired to complete a traffic impact study, Powell said. The main roads discussed include Rowland Avenue, Gertrude Street and state Route 53. The proposal was to make no changes.
However, the study found it meets the warrants to create turning lanes, meaning these lanes could, but are not required to, be put in, Powell noted. The Snappy’s entrance and exit will be off the side roads.
Powell stated that the total trips generated were estimated to be 324. He said the best store has about 200 on the busiest day of the year.
“Our numbers are much lower than what they are suggesting,” Powell said. “The study that they did is overstated in what traffic will be generated.”
The road is wide enough to put in turn lanes through repainting, according to Powell. Council would need to prohibit parking on the side of the road.
Council turned to Josh Woods, who when not sitting at the table works with the Highway Safety Network. “Personally, I think it would make it safer to have a turning lane,” he said, clarifying that a left on Gertrude would be beneficial.
Council agreed to send a correspondence offering their input regarding adding in a left turn lane.
Once built, the store would be open 24/7, according to Powell. Work on the store would likely begin in spring, he said.