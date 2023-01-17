CHESTER HILL — Updates on the fire company and a potential Easter event were discussed at the recent Chester Hill Borough Council meeting.
Chester Hill Hose Co. President Aaron Sharpless offered a report. The company has lost coverage in both Decatur Township and Chester Hill.
Sharpless reported the company’s building’s inside has been cleaned and individuals are now working on the outside. The company is weighing its options for the future and attempting to adjust.
“Different changes are happening in the fire hall. We’re looking at different ways to keep the hall running,” Sharpless said. “I did contact the Philipsburg Fire Department chief and see if we can sit down and discuss a merger, if possible. Nothing is set in stone. Nothing is. Just talking about different scenarios.”
Sharpless later noted there are “major things going on right now, and I think you will be happy down the road.”
At the meeting, council President Dr. Pierce Sanute asked members to consider what to do with the money saved from joining the Moshannon Valley Fire Council.
He at first suggested it could be donated to the two Philipsburg fire companies. However, council also considered if it could use some funds for the Clear-Centre Pool. The borough has not made a financial contribution to the pool in years.
In unrelated business, council contemplated holding an Easter event, such as an egg hunt. Councilmen questioned if it could be pulled together in a few months.
Council voted to purchase thank you cards. It frequently receives donations or support from businesses, such as when a photographer came to take pictures during the Christmas/holiday party.
“Sometimes a thank you note goes a lot further than we imagine,” Pierce said.
Councilman Charles Eboch III and Councilman David Ecklund were added to the list of authorized signatures for checks.
“That will give us five council members, so we don’t get into the predicament that we’re in tonight where we don’t have enough signatures for these checks,” Pierce said.
Councilman Josh Woods and Councilman Harry Koptchak were both absent at the meeting. Three signatures are required on the checks, Pierce noted.
Council thanked the road crew for their work.
“The grounds look fantastic,” Pierce said. “We’ve gotten so many compliments on the lights and grounds. They look great.”
Mayor Billy Carpenter reported rental inspections have kept him busy but were winding down. There are around 38 rentals in the borough.