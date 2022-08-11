Presqueisle Street Bridge
Many questions regarding the future of the Presqueisle Street bridge, which closed in 2019, remain unanswered, much to the frustration of Chester Hill Borough officials.

CHESTER HILL — Many questions remain regarding the future of the Presqueisle Street bridge.

Chester Hill Borough Council expressed interest in replacing the bridge during a July meeting. The bridge has been closed for around three years due to safety concerns.

