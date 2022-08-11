CHESTER HILL — Many questions remain regarding the future of the Presqueisle Street bridge.
Chester Hill Borough Council expressed interest in replacing the bridge during a July meeting. The bridge has been closed for around three years due to safety concerns.
Both municipalities affected by the situation — Philipsburg and Chester Hill — agreed the bridge would remain the sole responsibility of the state Department of Transportation in 2019. During this year, PennDOT communicated that it would take “at least 6-8 years” to get a new bridge installed.
Chester Hill Borough Council President Dr. Pierce Sanute stated that at a meeting in Philipsburg Borough several weeks ago, the state communicated its desire to remove redundant bridges. Because the Presqueisle Street bridge is near an existing bridge on state Route 53, it’s considered redundant.
PennDOT indicated it would not replace the bridge, but did not commit to removing it, according to Sanute. “It has been very confusing; it’s been very frustrating,” he said.
Council recently decided to set up a public information session with PennDOT representatives. Sanute said council asked if representatives could attend Aug. 17. This date was leaked to another media outlet prior to confirmation.
PennDOT now seeks a different route.
“They have gotten back in touch with me saying that they do not want to have a public meeting,” Sanute said. “They want to meet at a neutral location with interested parties.”
Sanute said the borough would post any scheduled public meeting on its website under news. If people subscribe to the borough’s newsletter, they would receive a notification should there be a posting. A notification would also go into local media outlets, he said.
The bridge’s status attracted the attention of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak, who attended a recent council meeting. He noted the PRC works with various residents and businesses on issues that sometimes aren’t limited to Philipsburg Borough.
“One issue that is still out there is the bridge,” said Rusnak. “It has become a point of concern for a couple of businesses in Philipsburg Borough,” such as the auto parts store.
“We understand from PennDOT that they had plans to remove that bridge; but that subsequent to that Chester Hill Borough had expressed some interest in maybe taking it over or doing a repair — I’m not clear on what that interest was,” Rusnak said. “And so I wanted to hear what you all had to say about it.”
Residents expressed interest in a bridge replacement. People rely on the bridge during flooding, according to Kimberly Pinto.
“That bridge has been our passport out when we get flooded,” Pinto said. “That bridge being out has been a huge burden to all of us that live down there.”
Replacing the bridge would be no easy task. It would involve numerous groups, such as the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The bridge would need to gain an additional four feet from below to meet flood zone standards, according to officials. It would be costly.
Pinto stressed the necessity of teamwork and coordination.
“Everybody should come together, Philipsburg and Chester Hill, to rebuild that bridge,” she said. “That’s a link for people’s survival to get to and fro. If there’s something bad on that other road, where do you go?”
Dallas Kephart, presumptive winner of the upcoming unopposed 73rd District race in this fall’s general election, offered his input regarding the bridge at the recent meeting.
“I can tell you, this is bureaucracy at its finest,” Kephart said.
Kephart said a PennDOT representative relayed that when they closed the bridge, they failed to anticipate the community interest regarding it and have received many letters. PennDOT assumed it would never replace the bridge “because they thought people would just get over it,” according to Kephart.
He recommended council speak with Pennsylvania state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, who in the 2021-22 session serves as the chairman of the Transportation Committee. Kephart noted that no matter what, action must be taken.
“It can’t stay the way it is,” Kephart said. “It’s a disaster down there. One way or the other, do something about it, because it can’t stay the way it is.”