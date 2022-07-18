Philipsburg-Osceola High School’s marching Mounties also received the award for the best appearing band front in Saturday’s Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade. The information was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
CORRECTION
- Dianne Byers
-
- Updated
Dianne Byers
