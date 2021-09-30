Incorrect information ran in yesterday’s area church news. A fall bazaar will be held Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at Grace United Methodist Church’s basement, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
There will be homemade soup, ham and bean, vegetable beef and pasta fagioli. The cost is $6 per quart and $4.50 per pint. Ham and cheese sandwiches will be sold at a cost of $2 each. Soup and sandwiches can be reserved by calling the church’s office at 814-342-3060. There will also be books, household items, scarves, decorations, Rada knives, scrubbies, dish clothes, a bake sale and more.