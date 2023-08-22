CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Library Corp and the Clearfield County Public Library announced a merger of the two organizations into one entity.
County library Director Kayla Clark Pennington said, “For years the Curwensville Area Library Corporation has owned the building on Beech Street in Curwensville that houses both the Curwensville Public Library and the Clearfield County Public Library.
Discussions for the formation of the Curwensville Area Library Corp began in the early 1980s. Those plans included establishing a non-profit association to raise funds to buy a building to house the library.
Clark Pennington said that transaction never happened because the gift of the current Beech Street property from Superior Brands, Inc., formerly Superior Pet Products, to the corporation in August 1988 allowed the group to raise money to build a new structure for both the Curwensville and Clearfield County libraries that would eventually allow both entities to move out of their connected store fronts on State Street.
The new building was completed in 1994 with the CALC retaining ownership of the structure and the property.
Since that time the two libraries have paid rent to the CALC which is applied to the building’s utility bills, maintenance and upkeep of the property.
In May members of the corporation’s board approached the county board’s members to propose the two corporations merge and the CALC be dissolved.
A special meeting of the CCPL was held at the library July 27. Members officially approved the merger and the paperwork has been submitted to the state for approval.
With this action, the county library takes over the responsibility of the property as well as the few assets remaining to the former Curwensville Area Library Corp.
“Having one board responsible for both the building and the libraries just makes sense,” said CCPL Board President Julie Rickard.
She said it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Curwensville Area Library Corp to find board members and have a quorum to perform routine business.
The chairwoman of the corporation, Mary Jane Sherman, was recently appointed by the Clearfield County Commissioners to serve on the CCPL’s board and to assist with the transition.
Clark Pennington and Rickard said, patrons should experience no changes to either of the librarys’ services.
“We want to reassure the public that this is a positive thing. Nothing with library services will be changing,” Clark Pennington said.
Clearfield County has a long history of providing library services to its residents, first with a bookmobile in the 1940s. The county library board was formed in 1968 to oversee those services.
The Curwensville Public Library was started by the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club with “Operation Library” in the late 60’s.
The campaign to have a library in Curwensville was completed when the library was opened as a branch of the CCPL in April 1968.
Credit is given to Lenore Davidson whose vision was instrumental to the library’s creation. For years the library operated using volunteers.
In 1974, the county library offices were moved from the Shaw Public Library in Clearfield to Curwensville.
Currently, the Clearfield County Public Library serves approximately 46,000 residents who are not helped by the Shaw Public Library, the Curwensville Branch Library, the DuBois Public Library or the mobile services unit van.
This includes stops at area nursing homes and various municipalities throughout Clearfield County.
In addition to offering reading materials, the mobile services unit the MSU has a new seed library complete with instructions to grow the plants. Patrons are asked to provide seeds from their plants to the unit for use next year.
Those using the unit also have a printer that can be utilized at any of the stops allowing patrons who need a hard copy of a document to make one.
A monthly schedule of the unit’s stops is available on the county library’s Facebook page and website, clearfieldcountylibrary.org. It is also published in local media including The Progress. Patrons can also register for its monthly email newsletter.
The Curwensville Public Library will continue to offer summer reading programs, the popular “Crafternoons with Miss Samantha” for both children and adults, Story Time, Toddler Time, used book sales and other special programs for the community.
Information about all programs is available on the Facebook page.